A Grade 11 pupil at Apex High School in Eerste River has worked her way out of the classroom and into the City of Cape Town’s Junior City Council (JCC). Avuzwa Kakaza has been selected to serve on the 2024 JCC, which is a non-political programme designed to instil a sense of civic responsibility in the youth.

For a year, the Junior Councillors will be empowered as self-assured change-makers by developing their talents and self-image. The goal of JCC is to provide students in grades 10 and 11 with the skills they need to become leaders in their communities and ambassadors in the city. A variety of JCC programmes, outings and workshops will be presented to them throughout the programme. In a statement, Apex High said Avuzwa selection was a huge honour. “Avuzwa, a remarkable individual, has been nominated to represent our community and be a part of this incredible initiative. We have full confidence that Avuzwa will be a phenomenal ambassador and a true change-maker in this role.

"Let's support and cheer for Avuzwa as they embark on this exciting journey to make a lasting impact in our community." Avuzwa is the second inductee into the JCC from Apex High after former student Ayabukwa Mhlaba served during the 2018 term. JCC custodian and ward councillor Donovan Nelson says the programme lays the foundation for participants to become future leaders.