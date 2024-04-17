A group of youngsters from the AL-Waagah Institute for the Deaf are gearing up for an experience of a lifetime. They will be taught road safety through drifting to understand the importance of car control in a safe environment.

The event, which is an initiative of the Great Cape Ambassadors Program (G-CAP) and Racing 4 Change, will take place at Killarney International Raceway’s spinning and drift training pitch on Saturday. The programme will include Gymkhana competitions, ‘safer roads for all’ programmes and drifting exhibitions. Co-founder: DJ Ready D. Picture: Armand Hough Treasurer and skills development coordinator of AL-Waagah Institute for the Deaf, Farinaaz Samaai, says this is exciting for the organisation as it would be a first for them.

“We at AL-Waagah believe in an inclusive environment for all. So to have the deaf to be included in an event that predominantly favours a hearing society is amazing,” she says. Co-founder of G-CAP, grand master DJ Ready D, real name Deon Daniels, says they would like to encourage the young adults of AL-Waagah to become ambassadors. “This means that they need to make the correct decisions by not driving with people who are under the influence of alcohol or any other abusive substances.