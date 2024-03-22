The notorious “Dik Skelm” has made another comeback, this time getting herself arrested for stealing fish worth over R7 000, just ahead of Easter. Portia “Bompie” Goodwin, 40, has returned with a new modus operandi, now allegedly targeting hawkers on social media.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Manenberg on Thursday as cops from Bishop Lavis pounced on her after she allegedly scammed local sellers by submitting fake payments. The convicted fraudster first hit the headlines in 2016 after she was accused of defrauding mense with fake shopping vouchers and was later convicted in Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Bompie was confronted by her victim on Thursday as cops collected the stolen fish. The 30-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says she opened a fraud case when she realised she had been scammed.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the vrou says Bompie now goes by the name “Washiela Solomons” on Facebook. She says: “We have been selling fish for years and we run it as a family business. She reached out to my cousin in Kraaifontein to buy lots of fish, but she said Kraaifontein was too far. He told her there is a branch in Lavis and she came to me.” She says Bompie arrived in a black salaah top en doekie and paid via a banking app.

The woman says: “She asked for water and said she doesn’t pwasa because of her blood pressure. “She bought 20 boxes of snoek and 15 boxes of hake and sent us the cash voucher worth R7 200.’’ The victim says when she tried to withdraw the money at an ATM, she realised she had been scammed and immediately went to the police station.

After sharing the information on a crime group, it was revealed that Bompie was a known skelm and had in fact started selling the stolen fish in Manenberg. Detectives from Bishop Lavis went to Bompie’s home on Thursday where they arrested her and recovered some of the stolen vis. The notorious skelm known as Bompie, Portia “Bompie” Goodwin has made another come back and this time she was busted stealing vis worth over R7000 ahead of Easter. picture screengrabbed Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcom Pojie, confirms the arrest: “Bishop Lavis detectives arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with theft committed under false pretences on Thursday.

“It is expected that she will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday on mentioned charges.’’ This arrest comes just a month after Bompie was busted in Manenberg for scamming another social-media user out of gold bangles worth R13 500. Calling herself “Zara”, she sent the complainant a fake proof of payment and he agreed to meet with her in Surrey Estate to hand over the jewellery. Only after the exchange did he realise, she hadn’t paid.