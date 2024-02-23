The notorious “Dik Skelm” is back in business – and back in the mang after being busted by cops in Manenberg over the weekend. Police say convicted fraudster Portia “Bompie” Goodwin, 39, has returned with a new modus operandi and is now targeting unsuspecting mense on social media looking to sell jewellery.

Manenberg Police Station Commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, says Goodwin scammed a seller out of gold bangles worth R13 500. Zama explains: “She allegedly calls herself Zara on social media and agreed to buy these bangles from the seller. She sent the complainant a fake proof of payment and he agreed to meet with her to hand the jewellery over. “They met in Surrey Estate over the weekend and only after the exchange did he realise she had given him a fake payment. He contacted her and she apologised and paid him back R4 500.

“He came to the station and opened a case against her and she was arrested on theft charges.” Zama says Goodwin has a long history of scamming mense and police are now probing the details around her parole conditions. Bompie first made headlines in the Daily Voice in 2016 when she was caught selling fake shopping vouchers “at a discounted price”.

She was sentenced to three years in the mang for the crime. Maar hoor is min and the dikvel skelm was busted again just months after being released on parole. BUST: Portia Goodwin, 31, was caught selling fake vouchers In July 2020, Bompie was also arrested after allegedly stealing chocolates and cellphone chargers from a Plumstead store, after the incident was caught on camera.

When the manager of the Economic Cafe followed her to her car, he got caught in the window and was dragged down the road by the moving vehicle. Speaking to the Daily Voice minutes before she handed herself to police after the incident, Goodwin claimed the manager was a liegbek. She claimed to have bought four cartons of Marlboro entjies at the store a week earlier for R6 000, but says when she went home to Manenberg to sell them to residents, she realised they was fake.