Crime prevention organisations are concerned about the number of babies being abandoned across the Cape Flats. This follows an incident where a dead baby was found on Stellenbosch Arterial Road near to Belhar Fire Station over the weekend.

Founder of Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, Candice van der Rheede, said it feels like a human’s life is worth nothing anymore. “Maybe the child died and the person got scared and left the baby there. Maybe the child was killed intentionally and the body dumped. “(There) could be a number of reasons but no amount of fear would condone how this child was dumped like a piece of dirt,” she says.

Public relations officer for Belhar CPF, Ismail Arnold, says the incident has saddened him and blames it on drugs. “Once again the social ills of our communities have surfaced with the drug epidemic being the main source of breaking down our communities,” he says. He adds that Belhar and Delft need more resources in social development as they are understaffed. He urges the community to speak up if they see crimes being committed.