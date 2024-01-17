Police are probing the death of a newborn baby who was found wrapped in newspaper and hidden in a backpack in Tafelsig on Monday. Residents living on Bayern Munich Street got a moerse skrik when the infant, who still had an umbilical cord attached, was found after a robbery shortly after 8pm.

They told the Daily Voice that the horrific discovery was made after a well-known skelm had robbed the owner of the bag, but discarded it after seeing the dead infant inside. The bag was later discovered by residents and police were called to the scene. Community activist, Anwar Alexander, has urged residents to keep an eye out for any female who was recently pregnant, but does not have a baby.

Alexander says: “Currently we have the average age of 13 and 14-year-olds being pregnant, so this doesn’t come as a shock and will most probably not also be the last. “This child probably saw the baby was deceased and didn’t know what to do. We also couldn’t really assess the scene because everything was cleared so quickly by the police. “I am also appealing to parents to educate their children and support them.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Mitchells Plain police registered a concealment of birth case for investigation. Twigg says: “A fully-formed baby was found in a bag in Bayern Munich Street, Tafelsig on Monday evening at about 8pm. “The bag was discovered by a community member. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Community activist, Joanie Fredericks, says the incident is “totally unacceptable”. Fredericks says: “We are living in a more open era, we are in 2024. There is so much help out there, this is totally unacceptable. “Besides the option of abortion, there are also many avenues that these young women can venture down that will support them; from churches to mosques, a police station and even organisations.