Cape Town cousins Husain Badroodeen and Irshaad Arieff are on a mission to transform the lives of vulnerable children. They are raising funds for a school bus for the 30 children under the care of Solomon Madikane at the Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre (RCYCC) in Athlone.

The cousins were drawn to RCYCC in December 2022 but Irshaad had a special connection since he lost his father at a young age and always felt a need to support orphans. When he discovered that the facility was driving kids to school in a small car, the 32-year-old chartered accountant felt obliged to assist. “I believe every child deserves an equal opportunity to live out and fulfil their dreams.

“This initiative is just one step towards changing the lives of many children at Realistic,” Irshaad said. For the kids: Children at care centre. Picture supplied RCYCC has been a foundation of support for vulnerable children for more than 20 years. Solomon Madikane established the facility in 2004, it replaced St. Francis Children's Home.

He works tirelessly with young South Africans, helping them break free from cycles of drugs, crime, and imprisonment. But the kids' access to opportunities and education has been severely hampered by the centre's lack of transportation. The cousins have now started a BackaBuddy R550K crowdfunding effort to buy a much-needed school bus for RCYCC.

They have so far received almost R13 200 from 16 donors. Husain, a 31-year-old Data Science Lead from Crawford said the bus will have a big impact on the kids' lives. He said: “It will give them confidence, knowing they have a reliable way to attend school and extracurricular activities, which are currently beyond their reach.