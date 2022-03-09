Anne Antonio from Eersteriver is a true carer as she looks after the sick at work and feeds hundreds of tummies every Saturday via her mobile soup kitchen.

“I work as a nurse and I’m very passionate about my job but my heart breaks each time I come home to see hungry children in the streets.

“I decided to do something,” says Anne.

The 58-year-old ouma started the Anne’s Angels Foundation but says they can’t do it all alone, and appeals for support with ingredients to continue making soup.

They run the mobile kitchen in Forest Village and Kleinvlei and surrounds, and hope to branch out to Mfuleni and Khayelitsha.

“We started with a pot of food in 2020, it grew to two, now we constantly make three pots but they’re still not enough,” says Anne.

“Young and old come queueing for food and you can’t say no, they’re all hungry after all.

“Hence we felt we should spread to other communities so people don’t go far looking for food.

“It is a sad situation and we are all trying to make a difference with the little we can.”

KIND-HEARTED: Anne Antonio, 58

She says the foundation members rely on their own pockets but do receive donations every now and then.

“We appreciate those who are supporting us, but we still need more soup ingredients and clothing for all ages, especially now that we are almost in winter.

“We would like to have the vulnerable prepared too.”

She runs the foundation with three family members and three residents who shared her vision from the beginning.

For donations or more information, call Anne on 083 328 4367.

[email protected]