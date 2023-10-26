Join in on the fun tomorrow night at the Cape Town City Hall, where Oriental Gunners FC will present a night to remember. Headlining this concert is none other than Emo Adams, Madeegha Anders, Manie the MC, myself, and more.

ENTERTAINS: Madeegha Anders. Picture: supplied. The event is in aid of raising funds for the soccer club, to upgrade facilities, purchase balls and other gear for the players. Situated in Athlone, the Oriental Gunners FC has no sponsors, so they come together as much as possible to raise funds for the kids, who all share a passion for the sport. According to club president Naeema Holland, they aim to take the players on tour in 2025.