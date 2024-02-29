Cleo Diko’s boyfriend, Sandile Jegwa, has pleaded guilty to her brutal murder and described to a court how he killed her in a fit of rage. The 34-year-old woman from Mandalay went missing in October 2022.

Her body was found after her boyfriend’s mother noted a funny smell coming from his room and notified police. According to the State’s case, Jegwa killed Cleo and buried her body under cement and tiles under his bed. She was also found with a rope tied around her neck. A DNA test had to be conducted to identify the decomposing body.

Jegwa’s mother contacted the police after she found blood-stained blankets and pillows while cleaning the separate entrance where he had stayed. After Cleo disappeared, the accused moved out and went to go and live in a nearby informal settlement. On Wednesday in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, Jegwa took the stand and described how he murdered the mother of three.

Sandile Jegwa. Picture: Supplied According to Kaylynn Palm, the Action Centre coordinator at Action Society, the self-confessed killer said he and Cleo were alone and had an argument, and that is when he hit her repeatedly with a hammer. Palm says: “This is how Jegwa coldly explained how he killed Cleo. He elaborated that before striking her with the hammer, he slapped and punched her until she was unconscious. “He added that he was overcome with anger, but knew his reaction was excessive.

“Yesterday represented a big step on the road to justice for Cleo Diko. There were big emotions in court. We are all relieved that the family will be spared a long stretched out trial. “To have him admit what he did was painful to hear, but so very needed for the family to move on, knowing that he will now face the consequences.” Palm said they have been fighting “tooth and nail” with Cleo’s family and friends for justice to be served.She adds: “The case slowly started gaining momentum this year, and yesterday we walked out of the courts one step closer to justice.”

“We will continue to support Cleo’s family until Jegwa is punished to the fullest extent of the law. “The prosecutor asked that the court impose the maximum sentence of 25 years or more, and not the minimum of 15 years. “She pointed to the fact that Jegwa is not a first-time offender, he has previous charges for robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, and that Cleo was a mother of three children.”