The family of a young Nyanga mom who was strangled and her throat slit by her ex-berk is struggling to come to grips with her death as the alleged killer committed suicide. Phelokazi Marerane, 28, was killed on Monday at her Nyanga home at the hands of her former boyfriend Baxolele Baja who begged her to get back together.

Her grieving family says when she refused, she paid the ultimate price. Her brother Siphosethu Fumbatha, explains: “They were in a relationship and they had a child and they broke up. “He moved on with a woman in Khayelitsha whom he moved in with. He then broke up with her and after some time he wanted to get back together with my sister.

“She said she wasn’t keen on being with him again and said he could see their child whenever he wanted to. “He became persistent and she refused.” Baby daddy: Baxolele Baja. Picture: facebook Siphosethu says on Monday he could hear there was a struggle outside but then thought it was happening somewhere else.

The broer adds: “He fought with her. I could hear but it was like it happened far away. “He managed to convince her to go somewhere so they could talk. “She agreed, they didn’t even leave the yard when he strangled her, punched her and then stabbed her in the ear and then cut her throat. She had a deep gash in the neck.”

Fumbatha says residents intervened when they saw what was happening. He explains: “Community members tried to stop him from decapitating my sister, and he got a chance to escape. “He went to Philippi, and then Khayelitsha to his girlfriend where he was seen with her. The police asked her and she denied knowing him.

“He was then traced to her home and when the police got there they found bloody clothes. “And then on Tuesday, people went looking for him and we heard that he had committed suicide.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the suspect was found dead.

He reports: “On Monday at about 3am, a 28-year-old female was stabbed several times and injured at Nyanga Hostels in Nyanga. “She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died due to injuries sustained. A murder case was opened for investigation at Nyanga SAPS. “The investigating officer followed up several leads. The alleged person of interest was found deceased on Tuesday in Marcus Garvey. Philippi East SAPS opened an Inquest for further investigation. The investigation continues.”