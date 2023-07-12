The family of a slain mother from Strand say all they want is justice after the case was postponed on Tuesday – yet again. Charles Appolis, also known as the “Strand Stabber”, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court, where he faces a charge of murder.

Appolis is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Nadia Lotz, 32, in the neck and slitting her throat on March 4. The pair were driving with a friend when Appolis, who was in the backseat, apparently leaned forward and slit the mom of three’s throat. He was also previously accused of stabbing another victim but was later released on R1 000 bail in that matter.

Following several postponements in the Lotz case, there has been another delay in the case on Tuesday, this time after the State indicated that it wanted to postpone the matter for a regional decision. The case was postponed until August 14. Outside court, Nadia’s uncle Hendrik said: “Om jou die waarheid te sê, ons is baie teleurgesteld. The way they handled us at court, it is almost like they want to cover up something that we shouldn’t know.” ACCUSED: Charles Appolis None of the family or community members were allowed in the courtroom.

Nadia’s family were supported by the Action Society outside court. The organisation’s Ian Cameron said events at the Strand Magistrate’s Court were a sign of a failed justice system. “This court failed Nadia Lotz and all the victims of the Strand Stabber, by granting him and his brother bail of only R1 000 when he was accused of stabbing another victim in the neck,” Cameron said.