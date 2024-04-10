A brave vrou from Delft rescued a battered kitty from the clutches of her son-in-law who had planned on burying the animal alive on Tuesday. The shocking incident in Voorbrug saw an inspector from the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) rush to assist the woman after the small male cat was bashed over the head with a broom.

AWS SA spokesperson, Allan Perrins, says on arrival they found the katjie had severe injuries and was in excruciating pain. “The call came from the mother-in-law of the suspect and she called for help and told inspectors that the suspect had hit the cat to death with a broom because the cat messed on a couch and he was busy digging a hole to bury the animal. He claimed he would just get another cat and on arrival our inspectors found that the woman had rescued the cat from being buried alive.” Hole: Man want to bury kitty. Picture supplied The animal was rushed to the AWS vet who confirmed it had severe head and spinal injuries.

Perrins says: “The cat is about four months old and is unneutered. We suspect the cat may have urinated as that is what unneutered cats do as they mark their territory. It was found that the cat’s neck was broken after multiple blows with the broom. We are compiling a report and will be opening a criminal case as this was a deliberate attempt to injure and kill the cat.” In July last year the Cape of Good Hope SPCA also rescued a dog which was buried alive after receiving a call from a concerned Delft resident. The caller had seen the dog take shelter under a concrete slab, when a group of people covered it with sand.