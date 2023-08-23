A Hanover Park man is in the dogbox after residents piemped him for dog fighting and rescued his injured pit bull on Monday night. According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the man who is still being profiled by police, was busted by his own mense, who caught him and handed him over to the association’s inspectors after witnessing a group of dog fighters gathering.

The animal welfare organisation stated that residents lodged a complaint with the SPCA’s 24/7 Inspector Control Room about dog fighting in progress, and inspector Lwazi Ntungele was immediately dispatched to the scene. SEVERE: Multiple bite wounds to pit bull’s muzzle, forelimb. Picture supplied When Ntungele arrived, the community had already apprehended one of the suspects and were keeping the injured dog safe. Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said that the rest of the group, who are believed to be laaities, het gespat.

“Unfortunately, the other suspects fled the scene. We are led to believe that the group of suspects are all teenagers. We are heartened by the actions of this community,” he added. “It’s truly inspiring to see a community come together with a united purpose to put an end to the cruel and illegal activity of dog fighting. “This collective effort demonstrates a strong commitment to animal welfare and a desire to create a safer and more compassionate environment for both animals and people.”

Pieterse said the severely injured pit bull had multiple bite wounds all over her muzzle and right forelimb. "It was evident that this is not the first time this dog was used for dog fighting. The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinary practice for immediate examination and treatment. "The suspect was taken to the Philippi SAPS where he was detained and charged in terms of Section 2A of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962," he explained.