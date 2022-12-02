Concerns have arisen over dog owners being behind a spate of cat killings in Newfields Village after six dead animals were found in recent weeks. Pet lovers in the community raised the alarm this week about a group of skollies from Hanover Park, saying they use dogs to hunt down cats in their community as a form of blood sports.

According to a 35-year-old dad, who asked not to be named, he got a skrik when he found his pregnant cat laying dead in the street on Tuesday morning. “Over the past few months we have been finding dead cats all across our streets,” he says. WORRY: Inspector doing an initial assessment on the cat “What happens is the bad elements come from Tiberius Court walk with over 15 dogs at night. They come and let the dogs loose and they chase and kill the cats.

“We get no sleep as all you hear is the cats screaming. “In the morning we find the cats ripped to shreds and their necks broken from the way the dogs bite and ruk them. So far I have buried six cats.” The Cape of Good Hope SPCA were called out and attended to the dead animal.

The inspector confirms the cat was pregnant but that the cause of death was not clear as there were no bite marks. What appeared to be dog fur was found under the cat’s nails. He further explains the corpse needed to be taken to the State vet who would be able to clarify how it died.

The inspector also visited Tiberius Court to question residents. ALARMED: Newfields Village residents raise concern amid recent ruthless cat killings On arrival, he was surrounded by laaities who immediately knew that the dogs were under the spotlight. According to residents, the dogs are not owned by any specific person but admit they are being used by skarramonkels to hunt cats and rob mense.