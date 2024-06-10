The provincial leader of the Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) Mzimkhulu Nojozi, was gunned down near his home in Gugulethu after allegedly refusing to give in to extortionists. Nojozi worked as a senior interpreter at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Nojozi was shot and killed in NY2 by a group of youngsters after he refused to pay a protection fee demanded by extortionists. Nojozi had several backyard tenants. According to AZAPO president Nelvis Qekema, a few days before his death, Nojozi told his comrades that he was visited by young men who demanded money.

He says Nojozi was not the first victim of extortionists. “Many people have died in the Western Cape townships because they refused to be robbed of their meagre earnings by the thugs who terrorise the black communities.” Qekema says it’s clear the State doesn’t have a handle on this mushrooming crime.

“The government doesn't seem to have a strategy to fight this crime so that the citizens could enjoy the fundamental right to safety and security. As and when the communities organise themselves to deal with this crime head-on, the state harasses the communities and arrests the community leaders who lead the mobilisation against the crime.” Police say the motive for the murder, perpetrated on Sunday, 2 June, is being investigated. “Police attended to the crime scene, and upon arrival, they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound sustained to his body. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” she said police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana.

Nojozi was described as a loving family man, who dedicated his whole life to serve his community. “He was a pillar of strength not just for his family but for the entire community. We are surprised by his passing and hope that the police will bring the perpetrators to justice,” said family spokesperson Monwabisi Nojozi. Gugulethu CPF spokesperson Linda Khabeni says the community is furious and are calling for the government to deploy more boots on the ground to combat extortion.

He says in December, the deputy chairperson for the Gugulethu Community Police Forum (CPF), Lulama Dinginto, was gunned down in her home by an extortionist. “We are tired of this thing; we want the government to deploy all its intelligent personnel in Cape Town; we are in a war zone with criminals; how many people must die in Gugulethu until the government realises that something has to be done?” AZAPO Western Cape Secretary Thole Somdaka says Nojozi was instrumental in the Gun Free Society campaign.