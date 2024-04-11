Nearly 100 bullets were fired from 20 locations within a 1km radius in Manenberg on Tuesday evening, bringing it to 144 rounds fired in less than 48 hours. A shootout broke out between the Hard Livings and the Clever Kids gangs in the vicinity of Francesca Court, Pecos Walk and surrounding streets, leaving residents cowering in terror.

Cape Town’s Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith says SAPS deployed their Anti-Gang Unit with four vehicles and 10 members. This team was accompanied by 11 of the City’s LEAP vehicles, as well as 40 members, another two vehicles and five members of the metro police. Handy App: ShotSpotter. Picture: JP Smith /Facebook He says the City’s Shotspotter system outlined the extent of the bullets fired.

With the use of the ShotSpotter, authorities can quickly locate gunfire between gangs fighting for territory in the area. Pastor Vernon Visagie of the Community Police Forum said the gangsters “have no filter” as shots are fired recklessly in the community. “I don’t think anything can get worse than shooting, picking up dead bodies whether it’s one or two.

“It is just getting out of hand. I’m afraid that this is becoming normal. If this is going to continue, we can already see the pattern,” he explained. “There is no regard for human life, they don’t care if innocent people are caught in the crossfire.” Seized: 9mm pistol found. Picture supplied He said that despite the police visibility in the area, there is no guarantee that the shooting will stop when Muslim residents celebrate Eid today.

Three men have been taken into custody in Manenberg. On Wednesday, while on patrol near Sabie Road, Metro Police officers detained a 20-year-old suspect for having a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, and 13 rounds of ammunition. A 51-year-old man was also detained by Metro Police officers in response to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after midnight, for being in possession of three packets of tik and a replica gun.

A suspected gang member was busted on a charge of attempted murder, while seven other suspects were detained for profiling. Smith, said the City will maintain its high visibility patrols until the situation is stabilised. The City’s information, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology will launch in the coming weeks.

“With our ISR ready to be launched in the coming weeks, our plane could be on the other side of the city and we can instantly focus on any area, zoom right in, count the freckles on the shooter’s cheek,” Smith said. Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has called an urgent meeting with the relevant role-players to address the ongoing shootings. “We are literally stepping in where the national government is failing. We do this, as the safety of all residents across the Cape Metro and the entire province is our priority,” he added.