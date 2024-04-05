LEAP officers, who were in pursuit of a suspect after they had intercepted them, came under attack had shots fired at them in Gugulethu on Monday morning. The officers fired back and struck the 39-year-old man and had to be rushed to hospital.

He was then declared dead at hospital. City’s Safety and Security boss JP Smith said: “Early Monday morning, LEAP officers intercepted a vehicle, but one of the occupants jumped out, firearm in hand, running in between shacks. Officers pursued and after a while, managed to corner him. The suspect then turned his firearm onto the LEAP officers, firing several rounds at them. LEAP officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. “The scene was secured, the firearm recovered and the suspect transported to hospital. He was kept under guard by LEAP officers while receiving medical treatment but a 39-year-old male passed away due to the gunshot wounds sustained.”

Smith said the firearm used, a Star 9mm, had its serial number filed off. Still loaded with six rounds of ammunition, another seven spent casings were recovered from the scene. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg: “Gugulethu police registered an attack on police case following a shooting incident involving Law Enforcement officers on Monday, in which a man was fatally wounded. “The circumstances surrounding the incident forms part of the police investigation. No arrests have been made.”

This is the second attack on officers, police arrested a 31-year-old man who is accused of being involved in the assault of a traffic official in Langa. “Langa police registered a case of recklessness and negligent driving following an incident that happened on Monday afternoon 1 April, 2024 at Washington Street, Langa. “It is alleged that the complainant was on duty when he tried to stop a mini bus vehicle that had different number plates,” Twigg said.