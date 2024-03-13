Fearful Nyanga residents are having sleepless nights as a staggering 589 gunshots rang out in the area over the weekend. The shocking statistics revealed by Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, were detected by the ShotSpotter gun detection system, which showed that more than 400 shots were fired in less than 24 hours.

Dumisani Qwebe, of the Nyanga Community Police Forum, says mense were gripped in fear as gangsters fired callously into the air as part of a gun salute ahead of the funeral of a known gang boss in Zwelitha. Qwebe says: “We know that one of the big gang bosses who plays a major role in the extortion rackets died and the shots were part of a gun salute for his funeral. In one of the shootings, residents reported hearing over 200 shots being fired in one go on Saturday. “Everyone was too scared to leave their homes because those bullets must come down. The police responded, but each time the shooters just dispersed.”

According to statistics, the most affected streets included Sinathu Avenue, Ibhokwe Walk and Phumlani Street. Smith says it is literally raining bullets in Nyanga. Smith says: “Over the past weekend, 589 rounds were fired in the area of Nyanga. We know this, because we recorded it on ShotSpotter. On each incident, we alerted SAPS in the area, giving them the exact location of each incident.