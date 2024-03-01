The race for top honours in Western Province Cricket Association’s Premier League is reaching fever pitch this weekend when Rondebosch host Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC). The latter hold a slender one point lead at the top of the log, meaning the winner will take the inside lane to the trophy with two matches to play after this one.

Both sides have gevaarlike batsmen, with the visitors’ with Derek Mitchell (795) the leading run scorer in the competition. They will, however, be without Gavin Kaplan (754) another stalwart on current duty for WP against the Lions. Bosch, in contrast, have no batters in the top 10 but collectively they are effective with Morné Pentz their talisman. The Club’s bowling attack should hold sway with quickie Justin Behrens (49) their leading wicket taker the spearhead. His opposite number Ali Shaikh, although not so prolific, has been leading the Bosch attack successfully with good support from veteran leggie Alistair Gray.

In the First Division A, with Brackenfell and Ottoman both assured of promotion, their clash in Surrey Estate could well be a championship decider with Brackenfell enjoying a five-point lead. Results February, 24 2024 WP Premier League

Durbanville beat Bellville on Run Rate Durbanville 192 (Ruben Senekal 46; Marcus Fourie 4/14) Bellville 119/8 (Leon le Roux 3/19, Bradley Petersen 3/29)

Claremont beat Green Point by 7 wickets Green Point 80 (Marvin Williams 3/24, Kyle Pluke 3/34) Claremont 85/3 (Harry Came 41*)

Cape Town beat Rylands on Run Rate Rylands 258/4 (Ben Hummel 124*, Mujahid Behardien 58, Jack Newby 42) Cape Town 108/5 (Tristan Coetzee 42)

UWC beat Primrose on Run Rate UWC 192/7 (Chaise Botha 53, Maahir Eksteen 3/52) Primrose 150/6 (Abdallah Bayoumy 47*)

Sunday Durbanville beat UWC by 3 wickets UWC 266/8 (Kai Curran 95, Nicholas Govender 66)

Durbanville 267/7 (Fritz de Beer 106, Jean Strydom 64, Ruben Senekal 46; Luke Philander 4/25) WP First Division Ottoman beat Gugulethu on run rate, United beat Hottentots Holland by 6 wickets, Pinelands beat NGCC on run rate, Avendale beat UCT on run rate, Brackenfell beat Vikings on run rate, Ottoman beat UCt by 8 wickets, Tygerberg beat United by 35 runs