The Stormers have called out ex-winger Dillyn Leyds as a “spy” among their La Rochelle rivals for Saturday’s Champions Cup blockbuster against the titleholders innie Kaap. The back-to-back European champions are set to put John Dobson’s manne through their paces in a “Test match” in the weekend’s Round-of-16 playoff at Cape Town Stadium.

Leyds, with fellow ex-Kapenaar Raymond Rhule, has been a main man for Ronan O’Gara’s ouens since leaving the Cape in 2020, starring in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Champions Cup-winning finals. Warning: Damian Willemse. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix And assistant coach Norman Laker reckons “Leggit” has shared their secrets with La Rochelle, saying: “Dillyn Leyds has told them a little bit about our DNA and what to expect from us. “We didn’t know anything about them [before beating La Rochelle in the pool stage]. All we knew was the guys that we played against in Super Rugby a few years ago and Dillyn.

"We learnt a lot about their individuals, but now we also know what they are like as a team. "There are a few things that we learnt from them, but we will see on Saturday."



🎟️ Get your tickets https://t.co/AchB8RkabS#STOvLAR #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/eYJSicXonr — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 4, 2024 Hotstepper Damian Willemse, meanwhile, warns his forwards that they have to shut down moerse Aussie lock Will Skelton tomorrow or “he is going to hurt you”.