Western Province bowling coach Rory Kleinveldt reckons they could have the loudest roar at the Wanderers when they tackle the Lions in the final of the Four-Day Series.
Taking the field at the Wanderers at 10am today for Day One of the tournament decider, Province will go all out to win their second trophy of the season after bagging the 1Day Cup earlier in the campaign.
And after securing their place in the top two on the final day by beating the log-leading Dolphins, former Cobras and Proteas allrounder Kleinveldt reckons Province can go all the way for the first time in 10 years.
Last winning the trophy in 2013/14, with the Lions having won three trophies since then including a win over WP in the 2018/19 final, Kleinveldt says they’ve got the opportunity to go all the way.
He says: “We’re in a really good place. This final is coming at a good time for us. Guys are confident coming off two wins to get us into this stage of the competition.
“Hopefully we can carry that momentum through into the final and get us through the next five days.”
Captain Kyle Verreynne agrees about the confidence in the team and adds that they have an appeltjie to skil with the Lions.
Ryan Rickelton and his teammates beat WP by 106 runs in their round-robin match in November, with Verreynne saying: “They beat us in the round-robin clash, so there will be some extra motivation and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
