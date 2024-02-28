Western Province bowling coach Rory Kleinveldt reckons they could have the loudest roar at the Wanderers when they tackle the Lions in the final of the Four-Day Series. Taking the field at the Wanderers at 10am today for Day One of the tournament decider, Province will go all out to win their second trophy of the season after bagging the 1Day Cup earlier in the campaign.

And after securing their place in the top two on the final day by beating the log-leading Dolphins, former Cobras and Proteas allrounder Kleinveldt reckons Province can go all the way for the first time in 10 years. Confident: Coach Kleinveldt. Picture: Last winning the trophy in 2013/14, with the Lions having won three trophies since then including a win over WP in the 2018/19 final, Kleinveldt says they’ve got the opportunity to go all the way. He says: “We’re in a really good place. This final is coming at a good time for us. Guys are confident coming off two wins to get us into this stage of the competition.