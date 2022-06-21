Former Proteas and Cape Cobras allrounder Rory Kleinveldt has been named as Western Province bowling coach for the upcoming cricket season.
WP Cricket confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday.
NEWS | Six Gun Grill Western Province have today confirmed head coach Salieg Nackerdien’s management team that will lead the squad into the 2022/2023 season. pic.twitter.com/v4AsgXVjf7— WP Blitz (@WP_Blitz) June 20, 2022
The statement reads: “Western Province have today confirmed head coach Salieg Nackerdien’s management team that will lead the squad into the 2022/2023 season.
“Former Western Province and Cape Cobras bowler Rory Kleinveldt has been appointed as the bowling coach, whilst Dieter Swanepoel, who has previously worked at WPCA, both for the Cape Cobras and WP semi-professional team, has been appointed as the new strength and conditioning coach.
“He rejoins the men in blue after a stint with the Titans last season.
“Renowned physiotherapist Shane Jabaar continues in his capacity as team physio, whilst Romano Ramoo continues as the video analyst for coach Nackerdien and the players.
“Israar Roman completes the management team as the team and logistics coordinator.”
WP CEO Michael Canterbury says of the 39-year-old Kleinveldt: “With over 800 wickets in all formats of the game, and 18 years of professional cricket at Western Province and Cape Cobras, along with his county and international career, I’m delighted to have a WP Cricket legend like Rory Kleinveldt taking the next step in his career as a coach.”
Things we love to see, our very own @gflinde at Lord's Cricket Ground as his County side @KentCricket took on @Middlesex_CCC in the @VitalityBlast this weekend pic.twitter.com/EPqlWToi2r— WP Blitz (@WP_Blitz) June 21, 2022