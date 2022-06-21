Former Proteas and Cape Cobras allrounder Rory Kleinveldt has been named as Western Province bowling coach for the upcoming cricket season. WP Cricket confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday.

NEWS | Six Gun Grill Western Province have today confirmed head coach Salieg Nackerdien's management team that will lead the squad into the 2022/2023 season. pic.twitter.com/v4AsgXVjf7 — WP Blitz (@WP_Blitz) June 20, 2022 The statement reads: "Western Province have today confirmed head coach Salieg Nackerdien's management team that will lead the squad into the 2022/2023 season. "Former Western Province and Cape Cobras bowler Rory Kleinveldt has been appointed as the bowling coach, whilst Dieter Swanepoel, who has previously worked at WPCA, both for the Cape Cobras and WP semi-professional team, has been appointed as the new strength and conditioning coach. "He rejoins the men in blue after a stint with the Titans last season.