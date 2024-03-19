Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal win over Liverpool can kickstart their season. The Red Devils came from behind to force extra time and were then forced to come from 3-2 down to win 4-3 before penalties in a mal showdown at Old Trafford.

It was the perfect boost Ten Hag needed, with United nine points off the Premier League top four and no other prospects this season. Turning point: Erik ten Hag. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN But United booked themselves a place in the FA Cup semifinals and have a date with Championship side Coventry City, before facing either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final. And Ten Hag reckons the only way is up for his manne after beating their bitter rivals in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

He says: “Every team needs such moments into a season and we never had that moment. “This could be that moment where the team can really get the belief and the energy so that they can do amazing things. “And I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did and you can beat any opponent. So it’s up to us to prove that point.

“We are still fighting for places, for positions. At one time in the season you are far below that point and yeah, it can be a turning point. The boss LOVES it! 😍👏#MUFC || #FACup pic.twitter.com/99nUjYgHDf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 18, 2024 “We’re winning, from January on, but every game for us is a final. “So we play our games our best if we want to achieve our goals. And that is; go into the Champions League and go for silverware.”