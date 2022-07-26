Banyana Banyana received a heroes welcome at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, returning to the country as the champions of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Banyana beat hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat on Saturday evening.

By finishing as one of the top four teams at the tournament, Ellis' side also earned qualification to the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year. A brace from Hildah Magaia saw Banyana to their historic triumph. After their maiden Wafcon conquest, South Africa can rightfully claim to be the best side on the continent, while several players have established themselves among the finest in Africa.

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has said that the Wafcon success was something that the national team needed at this point in time in order to grow women’s football within the nation. The Wafcon title was the first for Banyana. They had previously finished as runners-up in the tournament five times including in the 2018 edition where they fell in the final to Nigeria. As supporters gathered at OR Tambo, the excitement was palpable.