A stoppage time equaliser by Lyle Lakay broke Cape Town City’s hearts as SuperSport United earned a late draw in their DStv Premiership clash in Cape Town on Wednesday night. With champions Mamelodi Sundowns seemingly out of sight for everyone in the league, the two teams in action in the Mother City on Wednesday are leading the fight to finish as runners up.

Cape Town City were confident they would be the ones to walk away with the three points when Khanyisa Mayo put them in front just four minutes into the second half. Lyle Lakay's stoppage-time equalizer earns SuperSport United a share of the spoils against Cape Town City 🤝#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/cB5TQN9OUI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 28, 2024 And, when searching for a second, Gavin Hunt’s Matsatsantsa did not give them an inch, as they themselves looked for a way back into the game. With time running out, Lakay found the back of the net to break his former team’s hearts, and take a point back to Pretoria for SuperSport United.

The result leaves Cape Town City second in the league, with SuperSport United a place behind. Both teams have 31 points.



Khanyisa Mayo opens the scoring for the Citizens 💪



In Wednesday's other game, Elias Mokwana scored at the very death as Sekhukhune United from away from their game against Golden Arrows with all three points. There was not much between the two teams in terms of ball possession and chances created, and it looked like the game was going to peter out to a goalless stalemate.