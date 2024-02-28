With defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns comfortably at the top of the standings with a nine-point lead and two games in hand before last night’s match against AmaZulu, the real PSL race is for second place. After 17 matches, that position currently belongs to Eric Tinkler and his Cape Town City team.

Level on points with third-placed SuperSport United, the Citizens will go all out to give themselves some breathing space when they host Gavin Hunt and his charges at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7.30pm. 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐘 🔥![CDATA[]]>😍



Today, we hunt for three points! 💪⚽



🆚 SuperSport United

📆 28 February

🏆 #DStvPrem

🏟️ DHL Stadium

⌚️ 19H30

📺 Televised

🎟️ https://t.co/BcqmZSu7DO pic.twitter.com/I7YCAr6WY9 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 28, 2024 Coming off a disappointing Nedbank Cup defeat suffered at the hands of tonight’s visitors, City are looking for their first win in 2024 after playing to a 1-1 league draw with Chippa United in their only other game of the year. And with it being their first home match of 2024, new signing Khanya Leshabela will be out to prove his worth to Kaapse fans when he makes his PSL debut for the club.

The former Leicester City midfielder, 24, faced SuperSport in that Nedbank Cup defeat and says in an interview on the club’s social media accounts: “It was good to be on the pitch, it’s been a while. All the players were helpful on the pitch, giving me confidence and just telling me to just do what I do.” Last preps for tomorrow ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uPzGDXXTec — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 27, 2024 Of having played in the Premier League, Leshabela, whose moved to England when he was two years old, says: “It was amazing, it’s everyone’s dream [to play in the Premier League]. It was during Covid and there were no fans, but it was a surreal moment.” He will have fans in the stadium tomorrow night, as City look to make a statement.