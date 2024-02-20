Cape Town City could unleash new midfielder Khanya Leshabela on SuperSport United tonight at 7pm in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash. This after coach Eric Tinkler’s side confirmed the 24-year-old former Leicester City player as a Citizen in a post on social media on Monday.

The 24-year-old South African midfielder joins the Citizens as Coach Eric looks to bolster his squad for the season ahead!" Leshabela signs as a free agent after spells at Leicester, Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra in the UK.

City take the field at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium tonight on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chippa United in the league on the road this past weekend. Looking to return to winning ways, they will cross swords with a SuperSport side that played to a 1-1 draw with Stellies in their last outing. 💬 How you feel about our new signing?#iamCityFC | #WelcomeKhanya pic.twitter.com/uQq95vMcar — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 19, 2024 The two teams will also clash in the league next week, with City getting to host that match.