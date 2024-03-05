Stormers skipper Deon Fourie says the span needs to use the break to look closely at themselves after “stupid errors” in their loss to the Bulls. The Kapenaars’ seven-game winning streak in the United Rugby Championship north-south derby came crashing down as Jake White’s ouens beat them 40-22 in Pretoria on Saturday.

They had a swak start to the match, falling 19-5 behind after 30 minutes, conceding ‘n klomp soft penalties and making several mistakes. Home team take the spoils at Loftus. #BULvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/HWeY4BiIWa — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 2, 2024 The defeat left the Stormers in ninth place on the URC table and with two weeks off until they host Edinburgh innie Kaap, Fourie reckons a lot of work lies ahead. Brannas says: “You can’t search for excuses, it was the same for the Bulls as well. It’s part of nature. It wasn’t slippery at all. A bit of rain, but the ball was dry. Individual errors, cynical,

“I almost want to call it stupid. That’s how I felt during the game. Stupid errors. Still taking it in 🤩⚡️🐂#BackTheBulls@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/JeL1KHNv8U — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 4, 2024 “Against a quality Bulls side that is on form now, they are going to punish you and that’s exactly what happened. “We just kept on playing catch-up rugby and tried to force stuff. You’ve got to pitch to force that stuff.