Stormers skipper Deon Fourie says the span needs to use the break to look closely at themselves after “stupid errors” in their loss to the Bulls.
The Kapenaars’ seven-game winning streak in the United Rugby Championship north-south derby came crashing down as Jake White’s ouens beat them 40-22 in Pretoria on Saturday.
They had a swak start to the match, falling 19-5 behind after 30 minutes, conceding ‘n klomp soft penalties and making several mistakes.
Home team take the spoils at Loftus. #BULvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/HWeY4BiIWa— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 2, 2024
The defeat left the Stormers in ninth place on the URC table and with two weeks off until they host Edinburgh innie Kaap, Fourie reckons a lot of work lies ahead.
Brannas says: “You can’t search for excuses, it was the same for the Bulls as well. It’s part of nature. It wasn’t slippery at all. A bit of rain, but the ball was dry. Individual errors, cynical,
“I almost want to call it stupid. That’s how I felt during the game. Stupid errors.
Still taking it in 🤩⚡️🐂#BackTheBulls@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/JeL1KHNv8U— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 4, 2024
“Against a quality Bulls side that is on form now, they are going to punish you and that’s exactly what happened.
“We just kept on playing catch-up rugby and tried to force stuff. You’ve got to pitch to force that stuff.
“I don’t know mentally… don’t have the answers yet, have to go watch the game.
“And we all, myself included, need to take a long look at ourselves and do some self reflection.”