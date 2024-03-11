Italy rallied to secure a famous 31-29 Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday, before a last-minute Marcus Smith drop goal for England ended Ireland’s double Grand Slam dream with a 23-22 win. It is a first win for Italy over Scotland in nine years, and a first home success in the Six Nations in 11, since the Azzurri finished fourth in 2013 with victories over France and Ireland, underlining their improvement under new coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Garbisi Takes Italy Clear Of Scotland! 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹 pic.twitter.com/0ksqVQpdNe — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 10, 2024 The son of Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, debutant Louis Lynagh’s try, along with scores from Ignacio Brex and Stephen Varney helped Italy come from 22-16 down at half-time. Later, Ireland knew victory would give them the title with a round to spare and set them up for back-to-back Grand Slams. Still in awe of this moment 🥹![CDATA[]]>🌹 pic.twitter.com/ECFA6zQ90U — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 9, 2024 They looked on course with a 12-8 half-time lead, and a second James Lowe try put the Irish in front, only for Smith’s strike to send Twickenham wild at the death.