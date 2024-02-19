Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reckons his “replacement killers” gave a good account of themselves on their tour of New Zealand. Playing with a makeshift squad, South Africa lost the two-Test series 2-0, going down by 283 runs in the first Test before losing by seven wickets in the second last week.

Captained by Neil Brand, who made his debut in the first Test, Conrad was happy with the improvement his team showed in the second match. He says: “We were always going to be up against it - the only time you’re allowed to lose is when the opposition are better than you and they certainly were better than us…” But he adds: “From the first to second Test, there was lots of improvement and we gave a really good account of ourselves. The boys gave it their all.