Proteas coach Shukri Conrad reckons his “replacement killers” gave a good account of themselves on their tour of New Zealand.
Playing with a makeshift squad, South Africa lost the two-Test series 2-0, going down by 283 runs in the first Test before losing by seven wickets in the second last week.
Captained by Neil Brand, who made his debut in the first Test, Conrad was happy with the improvement his team showed in the second match.
He says: “We were always going to be up against it - the only time you’re allowed to lose is when the opposition are better than you and they certainly were better than us…”
But he adds: “From the first to second Test, there was lots of improvement and we gave a really good account of ourselves. The boys gave it their all.
“It shows the reserve strength that the Proteas actually possess and that it’s in good hands that we could push one of the top teams in the world and give them some nervy moments on Day Four, then I think yes it was a good advertisement for us and Test cricket.”
NEW ZEALAND TAKE THE SERIES— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 16, 2024
A valiant effort from the Proteas,in Hamilton, was not enough as Kane Williamson's ton steers the Black Caps to a 2-0 series victory. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/7uivXRNqqV