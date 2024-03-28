With Manchester City and Arsenal botsing in the Premier League title race, Liverpool have the kans to retake the lead in the three-horse race for the crown. But to do that Jurgen Klopp’s manne have to beat their bogey team Brighton, with the Reds winless in their last four meetings.

The Seagulls have won two of their clashes with the Reds managing just two draws. "What are you doing? Why are you wearing that?" 👀🩳 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 27, 2024 Klopp will, however, have a vrag fit-again ysters to call on this week as their injury woes ease a bit. Darwin Nunez and Ibrahim Konate are back, while Curtis Jones is also expected to play a part.

The boss will also be happy to see Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland), Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) and former Brighton ace Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) all score in midweek international action. Mac Allister is honger to add the league title to the League Cup this season, saying: “Maybe this year we can think about the Premier League. I think when you want something, you have to work for it and this group is very good at that.” Other weekend Prem fixtures