Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open by crushing Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to claim an all-time best men’s singles 22nd Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, now has two more majors to his name than Swiss Roger Federer and world No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second. BEATEN: Finalist Casper Ruud He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year’s Australian Open. Entering the tournament with a foot injury, Nadal hinted that this could be his last French Open.

But in his acceptance speech he confirmed: “I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, but I am going to try to keep going.” To his opponent Ruud, Nadal says: “It’s a real pleasure to play with you in the final at Roland Garros. You’re great, I want to congratulate you on an amazing career and the past two weeks. You are doing great. I wish you all the best for the future.” To his family and support team, Nadal adds: “Without you nothing can be possible - especially in the tough moments in terms of injuries. If I don’t have support from my team and family - nothing will be possible. I would have retired a long time ago.”