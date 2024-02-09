Having been forced to retire hurt with an elbow injury in the first ODI in Adelaide, Proteas Women’s allrounder Marizanne Kapp made a quick recovery and was back on the field for the second ODI in Sydney on Wednesday. The Australians were already ahead in the series, having thrashed South Africa by eight wickets in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval last Saturday.

However, the Proteas Women brought the good-old SA fight on Tuesday, with Kapp leading the way with both bat and ball to set up a historic 84-run victory (on the DLS method) – the first ODI triumph by SA over Australia. Despite rain interference, Kapp, who scored 75 runs off off 87 balls, including 12 fours, and Anneke Bosch, who scored 44 off 46 balls, with nine fours and one six, did not lose concentration as they applied themselves to help South Africa post a competitive 229-6 off a reduced 45 overs on a difficult pitch. That’s how you make your mark 😤



Congratulations to Ayanda Hlubi for the stunning 2-wicket ODI debut performance against Australia. Picking up the wicket of the legendary cricketer, Ellyse Perry.



“And we can do it again.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/j2fVLxIoEz — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 8, 2024 The visitors proceeded to dismiss Australia for just 149 in 29.3 overs, with Kapp (3-12) again leading the way, while there were two wickets apiece for Eliz-Mari Marx, Nadine de Klerk and Ayanda Hlubi.

Kapp told the media that the team had a hard, honest conversation among themselves after the heavy defeat in the first ODI, and that that conversation inspired their fightback in the second match. “We had a hard chat. I feel like a lot of the times we don’t like to speak straight and say it as it is,” Kapp said. “We asked the whole squad to go to your room and look at yourself a bit, and come back (with answers).

It’s always easy to say it was tough conditions or they bowled well, but you have to try new things and be positive. I feel like today, we were better at that.” 🧢 What A Feelin!



A very special day for Ayanda Hlubi who celebrates her ODI debut for the Proteas Women 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏏



She has come a long way but it has been worth it.



Siyakubongela Aya 😅#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #AUSWVSAW pic.twitter.com/DUQjm5IAiv — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 7, 2024 The victory was South Africa’s first against Australia in One-Day Internationals. For the 34-year-old Kapp – who is 15 years into her ODI career – the victory carried a lot of weight, just as much as it is a massive step in the right direction for the women’s game in South Africa. Kapp describe just how special it was to help the team get over the line yesterday.

“That’s what makes it so special. We got a proper hiding in Adelaide and to come out today fighting … It wasn’t easy conditions at all, especially with the bat. “It shows a lot of fight and grit from the team. To do it on a tough wicket, it speaks volumes. “It’s a proud moment not only for myself, but for South African cricket as a whole.

“We all know we have never beaten Australia in an ODI game, so to be able to perform and help my team get over the line is a massive achievement for me.” PROTEAS WOMEN LEVEL SERIES 💪



A perfect win after a perfect performance from the Proteas Women to level matters against Australia in Sydney 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺



Marizanne Kapp named the Player Of The Match 👏 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #AUSWvSAW pic.twitter.com/JwJ79oTWxA — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 7, 2024 SA coach Hilton Mooreng made a couple of changes to the playing XI that took to the field in the first match, and awarded youngsters Hlubi and Marx a chance to test themselves against the best in the world. With the youngsters firing on all cylinders, Kapp only had to bowl five overs, a spell that saw the experienced all-rounder claim two scalps, including that of Beth Mooney, to set the game up for the team.