Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a vrag nominees, with both players up for the Players of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year as well as Test Player of the Year gongs.

Proteas captains Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram will go head to head in four categories at the 2023 CSA awards on July 7.

Battling them for the top prize of Player of the Year are fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has two entries in the Best Delivery award, is up for the Fans’ Player of the Year award as well as T20I, ODI and Test awards, and big-hitter David Miller, who was also nominated in the T20I and ODI categories.

Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Laura Wolvaardt will be battling for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

The judging panel, meanwhile, comprises former Proteas batsmen Ashwell Province, SuperSport presenter Crystal Arnold, CSA selector Patrick Moroney, journalists Firdose Moonda and Khanyiso Tshwaku and statistician Andrew Samson.