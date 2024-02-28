Under-pressure following their Premier League defeat to Fulham last weekend, Manchester United are out to bounce back when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup tonight. Runners-up in last year’s tournament, United are eyeing the quarterfinals against a team that beat them 2-1 at the City Ground - where they’ll play tonight at 9.45pm - in the league on December 30.

That match marked the last time Brazilian winger Antony, who coach Erik ten Hag brought in for a helse £85m in 2022, started in the league. Cash in: Nuno Espirito Santo. Picture: Martin Rickett Since then the 24-year-old has been making sporadic appearances off the bench and has come under severe criticism, leading to reports that he could be sold at the end of the season. But as they gear up to face Nuno Espirito Santo’s manne tonight, Ten Hag still believes in Antony who scored and assisted in their 4-2 fourth-round win over Newport County.