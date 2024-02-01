Manchester United winger Antony is on a mission to justify the £85m price tag he came with when the Red Devils signed him from Ajax in 2022. So far he’s shown glimpses of his ability, but is yet to win over the Old Trafford faithful.

No goals and no assists in 17 Premier League matches to date is a testament to his struggles. But then the Brazilian scored one and set up another in United’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Newport County last weekend and now he is eyeing more. Faceoff: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United. Picture: Nick Potts Down in ninth place on the log and travelling to the Molineux Stadium to face 11th-placed Wolves tonight at 10.15pm, Antony says: “I know it hasn’t been an easy season. We didn’t get the results we wanted as a team, but we never stopped working.

“I know I can continue to show my qualities. I pushed myself day after day for better performances. I will continue to completely close myself off to improve and play the football that United hired me to do. The whole club, every fan, deserves the best from each of us.” Our first #PL away day of 2024 is coming up! 💪#MUFC || #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/sgMgMRVaBj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2024 United is one of the main clubs in the world, where everyone wants to be, and it's where I want to build my story In team news, coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that Andre Onana is back in contention after Cameroon’s Afcon exit, but Mason Mount remains sidelined with Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial.

[email protected]