The 24-year-old holding midfielder joins from Kosovo Superleague side KF Liria annd can slot in to shield the backline.

Hailing from Walvis Bay, will be a much-needed addition of international quality following the sale of ysters, Cameroon star Brice Ambina and Nathan Fasika of DR Congo to Norwegian side Valerenga last week.

Petrus first interview as a City player 💙 pic.twitter.com/yNvHqrsQZT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 12, 2024

Able to cover as a leftback, Petrus tells club media: “I’m very excited to be here with Cape Town City FC. I would like to win trophies with this club.

“Growing up, I watched Michael Essien. I’m a defensive midfielder. I’m a hard runner, a hard tackler and I like shooting from distance. I can’t wait to get my first goal.”