Cape Town City have signed up Namibia midfielder Aprocius Petrus to boost coach Eric Tinkler’s defensive options.
The 24-year-old holding midfielder joins from Kosovo Superleague side KF Liria annd can slot in to shield the backline.
Hailing from Walvis Bay, will be a much-needed addition of international quality following the sale of ysters, Cameroon star Brice Ambina and Nathan Fasika of DR Congo to Norwegian side Valerenga last week.
Able to cover as a leftback, Petrus tells club media: “I’m very excited to be here with Cape Town City FC. I would like to win trophies with this club.
“Growing up, I watched Michael Essien. I’m a defensive midfielder. I’m a hard runner, a hard tackler and I like shooting from distance. I can’t wait to get my first goal.”
Petrus and his new teammates will be in action again on 30 March when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL clash, with the fifth-placed Citizens just one point off the CAF qualifying spots.
