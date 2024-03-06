Just ask All Blacks ace Jordie Barrett, who played in his 100th match for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby last weekend.

Barrett, though, says this tournament just isn’t the same without South African teams, who left the southern showpiece and joined the United Rugby Championship in the UK and Europe in 2021.

When you run into your mates overseas 😍



📸 via IG / ardiesavea#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/MO1W5M6Sxh — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 5, 2024

Of the impact that move had on Kiwi rugby, Barrett, 27, says: “To be able to go to South Africa and play against the SAs sides on a two or three week tour, they were the best times of your life almost, and we miss going to SA, for sure.

“You play them at Johannesburg or any of those formidable South African stadiums, and you’ve got a challenge of big physical forward packs.