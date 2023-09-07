Barrett missed Monday and Tuesday’s training sessions with a knee niggle and with the All Blacks already missing superstar lock Brodie Retallick who is not expected to return from a knee injury in time for the clash, his absence will be a big blow.

The All Blacks are paaping about the fitness of utility back Jordie Barrett ahead of Friday night’s Rugby World Cup opener against hosts France.

But if ruled out, David Havili is ready to step up at inside centre in the tournament opener against Les Bleus.

Havili says: “Everyone is preparing to play. Things like this can happen. Injuries can come out of nowhere. It’s a full team thing when you are called upon, you are ready to go.”

He adds of facing France in the tournament opener: “It’s awesome. A great challenge for us. Something that we’ve got to walk towards…”