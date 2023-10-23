The All Blacks pummelled the Pumas in a one-sided game at a fairly quiet Stade de France through tries by Will Jordan (3), Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell (2) and Aaron Smith.

New Zealand booked their place in this week’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa with a 44-6 drubbing of Argentina on Friday.

Argentina showed good attacking intentions, but repeatedly hit the black brick wall while New Zealand scored with apparent ease, and Michael Cheika’s team only got on the scoreboard with two first-half penalties by Emiliano Boffelli.

Of the win, New Zealand coach Ian Foster says: “We came here wanting to be in the final. I’m incredibly proud of the way we played, we got great composure, very strong, so pretty pleased.

“We stayed in the game, we were able to punish them a little bit…”