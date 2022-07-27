Banyana Banyana on Tuesday received a raucous heroes’ welcome when the returning Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions touched down in Mzansi. With the trophy in tow after Saturday’s victory over hosts Morocco, the first-time winners vowed that this is just the beginning, with the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand coming up next year.

Having sent out an invitation to fans via social media to meet them at OR Tambo International at 9.30am Tuesday morning, the mense didn’t disappoint. ‘EQUAL PAY’: Nathi Mthethwa Even with their arrival delayed until 10.55am, there was now spoiling the vibe to greet their African queens. But once semifinal hero Linda Motloho entertained the crowd with her viral social media celebration dance as the likes of Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams and Afcon 1996 hero Mark Williams joined the team on stage, the party was aan.

And Kaapse ace Jermaine Seoposenwe claims that this is just the start. The 28-year-old striker tells SuperSport: "This is a great result for the people of South Africa.

"It's amazing to come back to this [crowd]. Words can't describe it." Turning her attention to their next challenge Down Under, the Braga star adds: "It's going to take a lot of preparation. "Going to the last World Cup as debutants, our performance wasn't as good as we hoped.