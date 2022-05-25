Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was 18 to prove she was female, she revealed in an interview with HBO’s Real Sports. Semenya, now 31, burst onto the scene in 2009 when she won the women’s 800m world title by a stunning margin, hours after the sport’s world governing body said she would undergo gender verification tests.

She reveals: “They thought I had a d!ck, probably. I told them: ‘It’s fine. I’m a female, I don’t care. If you want to see I’m a woman, I will show you my vagina. All right?’" Gender tests on Semenya reportedly showed the runner had no womb or ovaries but that she had internal testes, the male sexual organs which produce testosterone, and her levels of the hormone were three times that of a “normal” female. Two of Deshaun Watson’s accusers told their story on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. The second half of the documentary was about one of the most dominant Jamaican female athletes of all time (wait for it)#browns pic.twitter.com/ziI03QZs0i — angrybrownsfans (@angrybrownsfans) May 25, 2022 Semenya has a condition known as hyperandrogenism, which is characterised by higher than usual levels of testosterone, a hormone that increases muscle mass and strength and the body’s ability to use oxygen.

She took medication after the first ruling in 2011 by World Athletics - then the International Association of Athletics Federations - that all female athletes with hyperandrogenism had to medically lower their testosterone levels. She adds: “It made me sick, made me gain weight, panic attacks, I don’t know if I was ever going to have a heart attack. It's like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice. “I’m 18, I want to run, I want to make it to Olympics, that’s the only option for me.”

For the last decade, track star Caster Semenya says she's been at the center of a gender war. Forced to take hormone therapy in order to compete, Semenya is now suing World Athletics for violating her human rights. @Andrea_Kremer reports tonight on #RealSports on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/SNGTMZ8ICa — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) May 24, 2022 World Athletics lawyer Jonathan Taylor, speaking during the HBO Real Sports interview, disagrees with medical panels, including the World Medical Association, that condemns the sport’s governing body for requiring women with differences in sex development (DSDs) to take drugs to compete. He says: “You say medically it’s not healthy for me, then my question back to you is: ‘Why do the world’s leading experts say that that is what we would prescribe?’” Semenya hits back: “Jonathan must cut his tongue and throw it away. If he wants to understand how that thing has tortured me, he must go and take those medications. He will understand.”