Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt backs his top-four side’s chances against the Stormers on Saturday, as they target a clean sweep in SA.
The Scottish team face the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium when the United Rugby Championship resumes in round 12, before heading to Durban to face the Sharks.
Edinburgh are fourth on the log after eight victories and three defeats, and travel to Mzansi on the back of a three-match winning streak in the URC.
Former Sharks boss Everitt tells the club’s Youtube channel: “There’s an important run of fixtures left in the URC…
“Fortunately for us we did have a win over the Sharks before, so they’ll take a lot of confidence out of that.
“The Stormers don’t lose often at Cape Town Stadium and have been URC champions and runners up over the last two years.
“But this team is a top-four team at the moment and we’ve got to believe that we can go to SA and get wins, so we are relishing that opportunity.”