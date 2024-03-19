Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt backs his top-four side’s chances against the Stormers on Saturday, as they target a clean sweep in SA. The Scottish team face the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium when the United Rugby Championship resumes in round 12, before heading to Durban to face the Sharks.

Edinburgh are fourth on the log after eight victories and three defeats, and travel to Mzansi on the back of a three-match winning streak in the URC. Gearing up for a big week 👊



Mark Robertson gives the lowdown on how the team gets ready for training after lengthy travel ✈️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7J2vI7rrZD — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 18, 2024 Former Sharks boss Everitt tells the club’s Youtube channel: “There’s an important run of fixtures left in the URC… “Fortunately for us we did have a win over the Sharks before, so they’ll take a lot of confidence out of that.