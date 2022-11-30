The Sharks have sacked coach Sean Everitt following their 35-0 defeat to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday night, with ex-Blitzboks coach Neil Powell now taking charge of the team.
Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee explains: “This tough decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward. Our Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Heineken Champions Cup.”
Everitt says of his axing: “ I accept the decision that has been made by the Sharks’ board, post the devastating defeat against Cardiff on Sunday. This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in.
⏪ HIGHLIGHTS | UCHAFBWYNTIAU— Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) November 28, 2022
Do Mondays right - re-live our thrilling 35-0 @URCOfficial win over Sharks on Sunday! 🔥
Dydd Llun - does dim diwrnod gwell i ail-fyw ein buddugoliaeth wych dros Sharks yn Durban neithiwr!🔥
“This is unfortunately the nature of the job and I must accept this decision. I have been a part of this union for 15 years and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.”