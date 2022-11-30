The Sharks have sacked coach Sean Everitt following their 35-0 defeat to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday night, with ex-Blitzboks coach Neil Powell now taking charge of the team.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee explains: “This tough decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward. Our Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Heineken Champions Cup.”