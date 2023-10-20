Salmaan Moerat is fit and ready to lead the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday at 4.05pm. The 25-year-old Springbok lock, who’s had his fair share of injury problems throughout his career, last played for the Stormers in December last year when he suffered a knee injury in their clash against London Irish.

Moerat, named captain for the new season in the place of Steven Kitshoff who left for Ulster in Ireland, then also had a "minor setback" and missed the Stormers' pre-season matches against SWD and the Sharks.



🎟️ Get yours now https://t.co/v54lAPJyA8#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/UzvEo5caaz — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 16, 2023 In his absence during the three friendlies, the team was led by Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche and Herschel Jantjies. Assistant coach Dawie Snyman explains: “He [Moerat] is ready, he’s had an unfortunate small setback [the ruled him out of the friendlies,] but he’s been training well.”

Senior man: Herschel Jantjies.Picture credit: Shaun Roy With head coach John Dobson only naming his side for the first clash of the season on Friday, Stormers fans will in all likelihood get a first glimpse of new English back-three star Ben Loader, while wing Courtnal Skosan is pushing for a place in the matchday squad against his former teammates. One player who will almost certainly be in the starting lineup is returning fullback Warrick Gelant, who rejoined the squad after a stint at Racing 92 in France. While the Stormers have been dominant in South Africa over the last two years, they will remember that the Lions were the last team from Mzansi who got the better of them, when they did so in December 2021.

Late call: Boss John Dobson.Picture credit: Shaun Roy While these two teams get the party started for South Africa on Saturday, the Sharks have their work cut out for them in a 6.15pm clash against Munster in Ireland, while coach Jake White’s Bulls entertain Wales’ Scarlets at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 3pm. WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES Friday: Zebre v Ulster (2pm), Connacht v Ospreys (4pm), Lions v Stormers, Dragons v Edinburgh (both 4.05pm), Cardiff v Benetton, Munster v Sharks (both 6.15pm).