Stellenbosch FC remain the kings of Western Cape football after claiming the DStv Premiership double with a 1-0 win over neighbours Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium on Tuesday evening. Devin Titus’ solitary goal not only earned Stellies bragging rights in the derby, which now stretches back seven matches all the way to 2020, but also saw the Winelands club leapfrog City into second place on the table – due to having scored two more goals this season (22 to 20), with both teams on 31 points.

City, meanwhile, drop down to third after dropping all three points to Stellies at home. Stellies take the lead in the Cape Derby ⚽



Devin Titus finishes brilliantly from an Antonio van Wyk through ball 🎯



💻 Stream #DStvPrem live now: https://t.co/TesYUfoDS5 pic.twitter.com/4itSdMTIge — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 5, 2024 Titus’ winner came just after the half-hour mark after he was played through on goal, and unlike some of City’s frantic finishing on the night, the South Africa Under-23 international calmly slotted the ball into the net past Darren Keet. The goal came virtually against the run of play, with City initially the better team during the opening stages, enjoying more possession and creating more scoring opportunities, with youngster Taahir Goedeman enjoying a lively start to the game.

Goedeman linked up well with Jaedin Rhodes and captain Thamsanqa Mkhize down the right. "Our fans showed up as always ”



Darren Keet reacts to today’s result ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uxLabzyzS2 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 5, 2024 It was one of these moves that created the first clear-cut chance for City’s in-form striker Khanyisa Mayo, but the blond-haired forward could not direct his header from point-blank range on target. Overall, Mayo had a disappointing derby night as he missed a gilt-edged chance to draw City level early on in the second half.

In fact, it was a double miss after Mayo was played clear on goal with a lofted pass over the Stellenbosch back four. FULL TIME | Defeat on the day.



Congrats to Stellies on winning the derby.



💙 0-1 🍇 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/VVIXt9PbCE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 5, 2024 Mayo's pace had him one-on-one with Stellies keeper Oscar Masuluke, only for the striker to rush his first-time effort. Masuluke was quick to react as he dived strongly to his right to deny Mayo, before standing up again to block the rebound as City coach Eric Tinkler was left exasperated at the missed opportunity.

In a clear indication of City’s form slipping away from them as the game progressed was Goedeman’s lack of penetration in the second half. In fact, Goedeman was guilty of snoozing on the ball, and had possession turned over just outside the City box that almost allowed Stellenbosch in for a second goal. Tinkler was visibly upset by the young midfielder’s mistake and immediately hauled him off the pitch.