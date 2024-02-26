After Devin Titus gave Stellenbosch the lead with a powerful right-foot shot in the 6th minute, Leandro De Sousa equalised for Callies at the Danie Craven Stadium in the 87th minute.

Stellenbosch FC had to pull out all the stops to beat National First Division strugglers Pretoria Callies on penalties in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match on Friday.

Some of the best snaps from last night's Nedbank Cup win over Pretoria Callies 📸 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 24, 2024

It finished 1-1 at the end of extra time also, with Stellies then going on to win the penalty shootout 4-3 to make the last 16.

Coach Steve Barker’s men are the only Cape PSL side still involved in the competition, with both Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs being KO’d last week.

PSL league action returns this week, with Stellies hosting Chippa United on Friday, City hosting SuperSport United on Wednesday and Spurs continuing their fight for survival against TS Galaxy on Sunday.