Cape Town City and Stellenbosch were all smiles on Saturday as they booked their places in next season’s MTN8 after securing top-eight finishes on the final day of the PSL. City, playing with 10 men for 55 minutes, snatched fourth at Kaizer Chiefs with a 1-0 win and Stellies beat TS Galaxy 2-1 at home.

Needing to beat their FNB Stadium hosts, the Citizens went at underfire Arthur Zwane's Chiefs from the first whistle took the lead after just nine minutes through Mdu Mdantsane, before they were forced to defend with their hele alles after Taariq Fielies Fielies was shown a straight red card for a wild tackle on Ashley du Preez.



We end the season with a win against Amakhosi and overtake them to end in 4th spot! 🙌



🟡 0-1 💙 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/3mnIGxpSlR — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 20, 2023 Coach Eric Tinkler says: “It was a difficult one. But the work the boys put in was exceptional. We finished on a high.”

Meanwhile at the Danie Craven Stadium, goals from Devin Titus and Junior Mendieta saw Stellies hold on to sixth after top-eight hunters Galaxy threatened to turn the game in its head through Lindokuhle Mbatha.



Stellies mentor Steve Barker says: "Finishing in sixth as well as a Nedbank Cup semifinal, we can say it was a good season. Well done to everyone." At the foot of the table, Marumo Gallants were relegated after they lost 2-0 at Swallows, with Maritzburg forced into playoffs by Chippa United's goalless draw with Golden Arrows.