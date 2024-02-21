Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants Anfield to buzz like they are playing in the Champions League when they host Luton Town tonight at 9.30pm. That’s how much he respects the Premier League newbies ahead of their clash on the log leaders’ turf.

Despite never having won at Anfield in 14 attempts the last of which was in 1992 - Klopp reckons opposite number Rob Edwards’ manne won’t go down without a fight. The Reds needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Luis Diaz to draw 1-1 after Tahith Chong put the Hatters in the lead in November, Klopp believes Luton have developed into a more attacking unit since then. And therefore the German reckons: “They deserve respect and we have to show that with a proper Liverpool performance - everybody who enters the gate through Anfield [has to show that] because they are really good.”

The Hatters, meanwhile, will be without star man and top scorer Elijah Adebayo, who has scored nine league goals to date. The club announced on its website yesterday: “Adebayo will be unavailable for the Town at Liverpool on Wednesday after picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up prior to Sunday’s game with Manchester United… “Fellow attacker Jacob Brown will also not head to Merseyside after… an operation on a knee cartilage issue on Tuesday morning.”